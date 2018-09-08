LOWELL — When the Town Council meets Monday, its members will be taking the last step in a series of projects aimed at substantially increasing the municipal water supply, an issue that has plagued the town for decades.
"This is a big move forward for Lowell. ... This will take our town well into the future," Council President Chris Salatas, R-4th, said Friday.
When the council acts Monday to establish a committee to review bids received for three types of clarifiers at the water treatment plant, it will cap off years of water improvement projects undertaken to establish a greater, more stable water supply to position the town for future development.
Once the clarifiers project is completed, the plant is expected to deliver 1.25 million to 2 million gallons of water daily. With the new 1 million gallon water tower online now, the town will potentially be able to have a 3-million-gallons-a-day supply, Salatas said. That's more than three times the current gallons supplied daily.
"Now, we'll be able, as we did before the county, to demand development use our water," Salatas said, adding, "We're getting more protective of the land around us."
A planned development in unincorporated Lake County adjacent to the town would have put septic fields near a town lake. By increasing its water supply the town will be in a better position to make demands that developers use municipal water. That is an example of a move that is healthier for the town and existing ecosystem, Salatas said.
Councilman Will Farrellbegg, D-3rd, managed six water treatment plants in his native Scotland and has worked closely with the town engineering firm and town staff to find ways to enhance the water plant's operation. "We were lucky enough to save money on the tower," he said, noting some of that money funded a pilot study that determined a different chemical would enhance the plant's operation and, thereby, the water quality.
The town's deep wells which have greater capacity have been difficult to treat, Farrellbegg said, but the improvements made will let the town tap into those wells as the primary water source, he said.
"I've spoken with a couple of developers who said Lowell has always had this problem of not enough water. ... Now, we'll be 20 years ahead," Farrellbegg said.
A balance of about $1 million in the water utility's capital improvement fund positioned the town well to embark on its water improvement project, then a $4.5 million bond issue moved the projects along. Salatas said a number of the projects came in substantially less than expected saving the town around half a million dollars in interest.
Salatas recalled how, in the early '90s, an earlier council sought Lake Michigan water, and later unsuccessfully petitioned to be allowed to get it despite being 5 miles outside the Great Lakes watershed.
"Now, we will be able to supply water for growth," Salatas said, adding "It will be nice to close the chapter on water supply and focus on water infrastructure."