Male driver dead following Hammond rollover crash, officials say
Male driver dead following Hammond rollover crash, officials say

Crash stock
John J. Watkins, The Times

HAMMOND — A male driver was killed in a rollover crash early Friday morning in the 3100 block of Michigan Avenue, police and the Lake County Coroner's office said.

Hammond police, firefighters and coroner's office staff responded about 3 a.m. to the single-vehicle crash, officials said.

The driver, whose identity was unknown as of Friday morning, was pronounced dead about 3:50 a.m. at the scene. His cause of death was blunt force trauma, the coroner's office said.

Police say it was not clear whether alcohol was a factor in the crash. Additional details were not immediately available.

Check nwi.com for updates as this story develops.

