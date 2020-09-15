Man dies of gunshot wounds in Gary's second homicide in two days

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — A 30-year-old Gary man died Monday night of gunshot wounds in the city's second homicide in as many days, officials said.

Keiyun Mays was wounded in the 2000 block of Burr Street, according to the Lake County Coroner's office.

Police and coroner staff responded Monday night to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where Mays was being held.

He was pronounced dead about 8:20 p.m. due to gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide, the coroner's office said.

On Saturday evening, a 53-year-old Gary man was found dead in the 700 block of Harrison Street with multiple gunshot wounds.

That person was identified as Carey Hunter.

This is a developing story. Check nwi.com for updates.

