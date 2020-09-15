 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man dies of gunshot wounds in Gary's second homicide in two days
urgent

Man dies of gunshot wounds in Gary's second homicide in two days

{{featured_button_text}}
Lake County coroner's van stock

A Lake County coroner’s van

 The Times

GARY — A 30-year-old Gary man died Monday night of gunshot wounds in the city's second homicide in as many days, officials said.

Keiyun Mays was wounded in the 2000 block of Burr Street, according to the Lake County Coroner's office.

Police and coroner staff responded Monday night to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where Mays was being held.

He was pronounced dead about 8:20 p.m. due to gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide, the coroner's office said.

On Saturday evening, a 53-year-old Gary man was found dead in the 700 block of Harrison Street with multiple gunshot wounds.

That person was identified as Carey Hunter.

This is a developing story. Check nwi.com for updates.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On patrol with Griffith's Jason Corle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts