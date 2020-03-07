Man draws gun in bar after becoming upset with karaoke song, police say

At one point, Huff became upset with a karaoke singer’s song choice and got up and “attempted to go after the singer but ended up falling down,” according to the police report.

While other patrons tried helping Huff get up, he allegedly tried to restrain a woman by twisting her arm. Then Huff’s cousin intervened, telling everyone to “get back” because Huff had previously served as a marine and "had an issue."

Huff then allegedly began waving around a black 9 mm Glock 19 he pulled from his waistband, making others fear for their lives, according to police. An employee asked Huff what he was doing to which Huff replied, “(Expletive) you!” and “back off!” the report said.

Huff then allegedly walked through the entire bar holding his firearm out to his side. Huff’s cousin told the employee that she would get the gun away from Huff and then followed him outside the bar.

The man’s cousin told police that she took Huff out to enjoy karaoke at the bar because he is dealing with some personal issues and also has PTSD.

Huff was taken to a hospital, where a blood draw determined that his blood alcohol level was .38, according to the police report. After he was medically cleared, he was taken to Porter County Jail.