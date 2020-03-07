Man draws gun in bar after becoming upset with karaoke song, police say

PORTER — An intoxicated man allegedly became upset with a karaoke song in a bar and attempted to “go after” the singer, police said.
Jason Allen Huff, 34, of Portage, was charged with intimidation where defendant draws or uses a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony, according to Porter Superior Court records.
At 12:09 a.m. Wednesday police responded to a report of a man threatening people with a firearm at Leroy’s Hot Stuff Bar at 333 W. U.S. 20 in Porter, according to a Porter Police Department report.
When police arrived an employee pointed to a car in the parking lot where Huff and a woman were sitting. The officer drew his firearm and ordered the two to get out of the vehicle and onto the ground. He saw the woman was holding a gun, which was taken by a Burns Harbor officer, police said.
As the officer gave repeated commands to get out of the vehicle, Huff just stared at him and appeared to be extremely intoxicated, police said.
Though he was not responding to the commands, the officer was able to get him into handcuffs without incident. The officer noted it was difficult to communicate with Huff, who only kept repeating, “Have fun,” and “You good?”
After he was detained, police questioned the staff, who said it began with a karaoke song.
At one point, Huff became upset with a karaoke singer’s song choice and got up and “attempted to go after the singer but ended up falling down,” according to the police report.
While other patrons tried helping Huff get up, he allegedly tried to restrain a woman by twisting her arm. Then Huff’s cousin intervened, telling everyone to “get back” because Huff had previously served as a marine and "had an issue."
Huff then allegedly began waving around a black 9 mm Glock 19 he pulled from his waistband, making others fear for their lives, according to police. An employee asked Huff what he was doing to which Huff replied, “(Expletive) you!” and “back off!” the report said.
Huff then allegedly walked through the entire bar holding his firearm out to his side. Huff’s cousin told the employee that she would get the gun away from Huff and then followed him outside the bar.
The man’s cousin told police that she took Huff out to enjoy karaoke at the bar because he is dealing with some personal issues and also has PTSD.
Huff was taken to a hospital, where a blood draw determined that his blood alcohol level was .38, according to the police report. After he was medically cleared, he was taken to Porter County Jail.
Huff was not able to give a statement as to why he removed his gun due to being extremely intoxicated, police said. Police determined that while he may be experiencing PTSD, it could not be verified and he placed others in fear of their lives due to his alleged actions, the report stated.
A jury trial for Huff is set for Aug. 3.