Man reported missing found dead in apparent accident, officials say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAGLE CREEK TOWNSHIP — A man who was reported missing Saturday was found dead after leaving his home in an off-road vehicle, authorities said.

The body of Michael C. Kuchta, 60, of Hebron, was found at 12:40 a.m. Sunday by the Lake County Sheriff's Department at the scene of an apparent accident on private property near the Sheriff's Department, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

A preliminary investigation determined Kuchta was not wearing a helmet or using safety equipment at the time of the accident, DNR said.

Kuchta's cause of death had yet to be determined Monday afternoon. Indiana DNR conservation officers continue to investigate, officials said.

DNR encouraged the public to visit www.offroad-ed.com/indiana for more information on off-road vehicle safety.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.