LAKE STATION — About two months after closing on the sale of its water system, city officials seem pleased with Indiana American Water’s efforts in the community.

“Overall, it’s going pretty smooth,” Mayor Christopher Anderson said of transitioning the water service to Indiana American, which acquired Lake Station’s water utility in October for $20 million.

Anderson said the company has been visible in Lake Station to complete a variety of activities. He said he has seen Indiana American workers flushing hydrants to prepare them for the winter and replacing hydrants.

“They’re out here a lot,” Anderson said.

He said the company also has been quick to repair water main breaks that have occurred, and information about incidents has been well communicated to the city.

Anderson said there was a minor issue involving the billing for some Lake Station customers.

In some cases, Indiana American was unable to obtain actual water meter readings for the company’s initial bill, so it had to estimate water usage in those situations, he said.

“When you estimate, it’s not exact,” Anderson said.

He said the matter will be corrected when actual meter readings are taken for future bills.

In cases in which the water usage was estimated to be more than actual usage, it prompted some residents to question the amount being charged.

Anderson said Indiana American’s rates are less than what the municipality was charging when it operated the water utility, and the community can expect a more stable rate base with Indiana American providing the service.

Customers using 4,000 gallons of water pay $35.17 per month, according to the company.

As the transition process continues, there are decisions that have yet to be made regarding how sale proceeds will be used by the municipality.

Lake Station is expected to use a large portion of it to pay off debt from the city's former water treatment plant, and about $10 million will remain after that occurs.

The council in 2020 could consider how to allocate other portions of that funding.

