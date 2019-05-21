SCHERERVILLE — The Salvation Army of Lake County welcomes Medal of Honor recipient James Lynch for an evening of fellowship and inspiration as part of this year’s “Vision 2020 and Beyond” civic dinner.
It begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Halls of St. George, 905 E. Joliet St., Schererville.
“Vision 2020 and Beyond” will feature a dinner, performances by The Salvation Army Youth Band, live and silent auctions and a presentation by keynote speaker, Lynch, medal recipient and author of “Zero to Hero: From Bullied Kid to Warrior.”
Kevin Feldman, director of development for The Salvation Army, said having Lynch join other veterans – both active and retired – at this year’s event is a “huge deal” for the local nonprofit organization.
“The Salvation Army has a history of appreciating and honoring men and women who serve in our military. This is an opportunity to not only have Allen Lynch to talk about his experiences on battle field and what led to his receiving congregational Medal of Honor, but to welcome veterans together from all military backgrounds,” Feldman said.
Lynch spent his teen years living with family in Northwest Indiana. Spending his high school years being bullied with no aspirations, Lynch decided he “wanted to do something good and right with his life,” Feldman said. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam.
As outlined in his new book, Lynch found himself and his company caught in a deadly firefight during the Battle of Tam Quan in December 1967. Outnumbered and surrounded by the enemy, the men were urged to retreat to safety, but Lynch chose to stay and rescue three of his wounded comrades, dashing back and forth through enemy fire.
His heroic actions on the battlefield led to his recognition by President Richard Nixon as the Congressional Medal of Honor recipient in 1970.
Feldman said all guests are invited to bring their children to hear Allen’s story.
Lynch will stay through the event to autograph copies of his new book.
NIPSCO will also be receiving the 2019 “Doing the Most Good” Leadership Award at the business-casual event for the company’s support of the Lake County community.
Tickets for the civic dinner are $75 each. Tables of eight are $450. Sponsorships are also available. Auction donations are welcome. To purchase tickets, tables and sponsorships, visit www.centralusa.salvationarmy.org/lakecounty/events/civic-dinner-2019.