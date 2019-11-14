MERRILLVILLE — Financing for the new Merrillville community center continued to be a contentious subject as it received final approval from town panels Tuesday.
The Merrillville Building Corporation and Town Council each gave the last authorizations required from Merrillville entities for the two bonds totaling a maximum of $24 million. The town is expected to close on the bonds before the end of 2019.
Councilwoman Marge Uzelac, who has opposed decisions associated with the bonds, made a motion to delay action on the matter until next year, but it failed for lack of a second.
She said there will be changes on the council in 2020, after Rick Bella and Leonard White were victorious in the general election, and she wants them to be involved in community center decisions.
“We only have a month and a half to go,” Uzelac said.
Councilman Shawn Pettit said the council already has approved $2.1 million in contracts for initial site work, and efforts are underway to clear the property near Broadway and 66th Place.
“We can’t stop things because we have two new council members,” Pettit said.
He said Merrillville also is preparing to receive bid packages for other construction work for the center, and the council could consider awarding them by the end of December.
Jeff Ban, of DVG, said he understands Uzelac’s position, but the community center project isn’t a new topic before Merrillville panels.
He said the initiative has "been years in the making." In 2018, town officials set a target of starting work by the end of this year, and many efforts were made to meet that goal, Ban said.
Clerk-Treasurer Eugene Guernsey has made it clear he opposes issuing $24 million in debt. Guernsey isn’t a voting member of any of the panels involved in the decision-making for the bonds, but he said he won’t be participating if the financing requires action from him.
“As far as I’m concerned, I’m not going to sign the bond,” Guernsey said.
The financing plan for the community center involves a lease between Merrillville’s Redevelopment Authority and the Redevelopment Commission as well as the Merrillville Building Corp. and the town.
The bonds would have a maximum interest rate of 5%, and the maximum annual lease payment for each would be $1.2 million.
Councilwoman Chrissy Barron seemed enthusiastic after town panels took the last steps to authorize the financing.
“It’s about time we do something for Merrillville,” Barron said.
The 100,000 square foot community center will feature a variety of amenities for residents of all ages. It’s expected to house administration offices, a fitness center, gymnasium, walking track, rock climbing wall, event center and community room.
Supporters of the project have said the facility will result in increased programs and activities for residents and attract more economic development to Merrillville.
Randy Palmateer, business manager for the Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council, said union labor will build the community center and Merrillville residents will be among those completing the work.
“It’s a good project,” Palmateer said.