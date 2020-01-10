{{featured_button_text}}
Merrillville town officials participate in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Merrillville Community Recreation Center.

MERRILLVILLE — The town’s community center project is currently more than $3 million under budget, and that savings could be helpful after the facility opens.

The Town Council authorized $24 million in bond issues to fund the construction. With the price less than expected, Merrillville could use the remaining money for operational expenses after the 90,000-square-foot building is finished, Parks Director Jan Orlich said.

“We’ve been really fortunate,” she said of the costs for the project.

Having the money available could be helpful as the center establishes itself in the community, but it’s not the sole method to operate the facility on Broadway near 66th Place.

The center will generate funding from fitness memberships, sports leagues, banquet room rentals, rock climbing wall use, programming and special events.

A revenue analysis projects it will generate close to $430,000 in 2021.

Revenue could be around $625,000 by 2025, and Merrillville could generate about $1 million in funding at the center in 2030, according to the analysis.

Town officials hosted a groundbreaking ceremony about a month ago for the new community center. Site preparation has been occurring there, and piers for the building could be put in place in the next couple of weeks.

The project is on pace to be completed by February of 2021, Orlich said.

Although that’s more than a year away, the facility is generating some buzz, she said.

The Parks Department on Monday posted information on its Facebook page about the community center.

It was viewed by more than 37,000 people by Wednesday morning. Orlich said the majority of the comments made there are supportive of the facility, and there are many people interested in visiting the site after it opens.

“We have been totally blown away,” Orlich said.

The new community center will feature a gymnasium with three basketball courts and six volleyball courts.

Orlich said there will be basketball and volleyball leagues there, and many have already started planning to participate in the leagues.

The community center also will have a running track, fitness area, a rock climbing wall and open space in the structure.

It will include a multi-function event center that can be rented for weddings and other occasions.

A community studio there will offer a place for senior citizen activities and programs. The site also will house the administrative offices for the Parks Department.

Outside of the structure will be a multi-purpose sports field. A landscaped patio will be available for outdoor events.

