Merrillville planning for baby box

MERRILLVILLE — The town is planning to join several other communities in the Region to install a Safe Haven Baby Box.
Town Council President Rick Bella said he approached Fire Chief Ed Yerga and Deputy Fire Chief Jim Lilley about adding the box to the fire station on 73rd Avenue near Broadway, and they are supportive of it.
“It’s a great humanitarian effort,” Bella said.
Yerga said it’s expected to cost about $13,000 to add the Safe Haven Baby Box at the 73rd Avenue fire station. Besides the installation costs, there also is a monthly monitoring fee, he said.
He and Lilley already started contacting organizations about potential donations for the project, and several have expressed interest. Yerga said he also plans to reach out to Merrillville churches.
Officials said having the device available to potentially save a life is well worth the investment.
Discussions about the project resurrected memories of an incident in which a baby box would have been useful in Merrillville.
“We’ve had one baby dropped off in this town since I’ve been here,” Police Chief Joseph Petruch said.
He referred to a situation in 2011, when a newborn girl was left on the doorstep of officer Gerald Croarkin.
“A baby was dropped off in the middle of winter in a box,” Petruch said.
Croarkin in 2011 called finding the baby girl "an act of God" because no one rang his doorbell or knocked.
It’s believed the baby was only at his doorstep for minutes before she was located. The baby was then taken to the hospital and was in good health following the incident.
Petruch said had it taken longer to locate the girl, it’s unsure if she would have survived.