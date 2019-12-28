GARY — Popping a wheelie while pulling up to the Sojourner Truth House in a motorbike, a Region man dressed as Santa and a police officer teamed up to bring Christmas to children at a Gary shelter.
Charlie Burgess, of St. John, and Tommie "T.J." Tatum, of Gary, collected two trailer loads of clothes, food, hygiene items and gifts to bring to the Sojourner Truth House in Gary.
The two delivered the donations in style on Monday, handing out toys to dozens of children as Burgess, dressed as Santa, did tricks on his motorbike.The Sojourner Truth House acts as a day shelter for at-risk women and children and also serves as a food pantry and resource center.
"I hid behind the trailer and drove out on my bike and I was surprised to see how many kids there were waiting," Burgess said. "I didn't think there'd be that many. Most of those kids don't have much of a Christmas so we're happy to do something for them."
Burgess said the trailer sits empty during the winter when he's not using it to travel for motorbike competitions, so he figured he'd put it to use to spread Christmas cheer.
It all began with Burgess writing a Facebook post in a St. John residents group offering to pick up donations to drive to the Gary shelter. People from all over the Region began contacting him.
"I thought maybe I'd have a few things to put in my trailer, but people kept messaging me with more and more donations and I ended up filling not just one trailer but two full loads," Burgess said.
Tatum, a Gary police officer and student resource officer, coordinated with the Charter School of the Dunes for a food drive that resulted in more than 400 canned goods being donated.
"It was to give back to the community, to let the community know people still care about them," Tatum said.
Twyla Burks, support service coordinator for Sojourner Truth House, said the nonprofit serves up to 90 families a day with resources, transportation, services and more.
Burks said in total, Tatum and Burgess gathered 987 pounds of food and 269 pounds of personal items. In addition, they delivered about 20 bags of toys and more than 40 bags of clothing.
"The kids loved it," Burks said. "He rode around popping wheelies and giving out gifts. It was really wonderful. ...Most of the time clients come to us with nothing but the clothes on their back. It's hard when you're a struggling parent. Everyone wants a good Christmas for their child."
Tatum and Burgess said they plan to continue the tradition of collecting for Sojourner Truth House.
"Next year we want to do an even bigger Christmas for the kids," Tatum said.
