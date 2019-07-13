LOWELL — A motorcyclist from Chesterton was airlifted after a collision left him with multiple broken bones Saturday, police said.
The 38-year-old man was traveling eastbound on Ind. 2 on a black Harley Davidson motorcycle when he collided with a SUV around 12:01 a.m., according to the Indiana State Police.
The driver of the SUV was a 20-year-old woman who refused medical attention at the scene, police said.
The driver of the motorcycle suffered multiple broken bones and was taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point and later airlifted to Christ Advocate Hospital in Oak Lawn, Illinois, ISP said.
Indiana State Police is investigating the crash, and the Lake County Sheriff's Department, the Tri-Creek Fire Department and Tri-Creek Emergency Medical Services assisted at the scene.