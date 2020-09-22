Motorcyclist airlifted from overnight crash, authorities say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — A motorcyclist was airlifted in critical condition Monday night after crashing into a sedan at the intersection of Broadway and East 58th Avenue.

The motorcyclist, whose current condition is unknown, suffered head trauma and multiple broken bones before being transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to Merrillville Fire Chief Ed Yerga.

Merrillville police and firefighters responded about 9:20 p.m. Monday to the scene of the crash where the two vehicles collided. Responders immediately called for a University of Chicago Aeromedical Network (UCAN) helicopter due to the severity of the motorcyclist's injuries, Yerga said.

The driver of the sedan fled the scene on foot after the crash and was later taken into custody, Merrillville Assistant Police Chief Kosta Nuses said.

Northbound lanes of Broadway were closed for several hours as an accident reconstruction team worked to clear the scene, finally reopening the roadway about 11:20 p.m., Yerga said.

Alcohol and drugs were not believed to be a factor in the crash, police said Tuesday.

It wasn't immediately clear whether any others were injured in the crash.