HIGHLAND — A motorcyclist who was severely injured in a crash last week at the intersection of Kennedy Avenue and Duluth Street remained in critical condition Monday at an Illinois hospital, police said.
Aric J. Benton, 24, of Highland, was being treated at University of Chicago Medical Center in Chicago, police Cmdr. John Banasiak said.
Benton suffered severe injuries when the BMW motorcycle he was riding collided with a Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by a 56-year-old Highland man.
The truck was southbound on Kennedy Avenue making a left turn onto Duluth Street. The motorcycle was northbound on Kennedy Avenue in the outer lane when it hit the truck on its right rear side, police said.
Benton was taken by ambulance to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary and later transferred to University of Chicago Medical Center.
The crash remains under investigation, Banasiak said.