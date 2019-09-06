MUNSTER — It's a sight you don't see every day and probably won't again anytime soon: a cowboy on a horse in residential Munster. But one young man took on the role with gusto for the best reason of all: romance.
Dominick Reda, 18, and Maria Delis, 17, are both seniors at Munster High School and have been a couple for more than a year. Last year for the school's homecoming dance, Delis asked Reda to be her date with a Western-themed poster and a stuffed pony. This year Reda stepped it up with a real horse.
Homecoming proposals have been the trendy thing to do for your significant other in high schools for a few years, but the outrageous and over-the-top gestures are the most memorable.
Reda "wanted something kind of different since this is our last year in school." His idea was "a little unique" — he rented a horse named Major to ride down the street in front of his girlfriend's house.
Delis and Reda watch the ranch-based show "Heartland" together on Netflix, which gave him the idea for his homecoming proposal.
"I ride horses ... everyone calls me a cowboy, but I'm like that type of guy, so I thought it would be cool to do something I like and she likes," Reda said.
He designed the theme around their favorite show, and the poster Reda showed to Delis was simple enough — "You're my Heartland - HC 2019 Senior Yr."
"I hope she goes crazy," Reda laughed beforehand. "I wanted to do something special for her."
Delis didn't know her boyfriend was coming to her house, let alone with a horse, and she was taken by surprise. But did she accept her boyfriend's homecoming proposal?
She said yes — not "neigh" — while their parents looked on and took pictures of the moment.