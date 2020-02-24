Munster girl helps others through charitable start-up

Jamie Smith said there are occasions in which families staying at a Ronald McDonald House arrive on short notice because their children are facing unexpected medical issues.

When packing, parents often just grab the essentials before they leave.

Having a care bag with toiletries available can give them time to get settled before they need to pick up those items, Jamie Smith said.

The snacks also have been well-received.

When their children are undergoing a surgery or other procedure, parents are focused on their loved ones and not necessarily on the next meal they will have.

Grabbing a granola bar or any of the other snacks inside the care bags can help parents get through those tough times.

Brooke Smith has stayed busy putting the care bags together.

She collaborated with the Frank Hammond Elementary School PTO to host events, one of which took place around the holidays and produced enough care bags to fill multiple cars.

“That went very well,” Jamie Smith said.

The idea for Project Gee came after the Smith family volunteered during an event at the Ronald McDonald House.