Munster girl helps others through charitable start-up

MUNSTER — Sometimes it's the smallest things that make the biggest difference.
And when it comes to Project Gee, it's a small person making an impact on the lives of others.
Brooke Smith, 7, started the organization in 2019 as a way to help families during times of need, and inspire other children to take action.
"Project Gee is my way to show kids how to do goodwill,” the Munster girl said.
The Ronald McDonald House has been a main focus for Project Gee.
Brooke has recruited volunteers to help create care bags to give to families staying at Ronald McDonald House locations.
Uplifting messages are written on the paper sacks, and they are often accompanied by a drawing.
“You get to make whatever you want,” said Jamie Smith, Brooke's mother.
Inside the bags are a variety of snacks and treats as well as shampoo, conditioner and other items.
Project Gee has created hundreds of care bags that have been delivered to Chicagoland Ronald McDonald House locations, and Jamie Smith said they are important in many ways.
For families of children facing serious medical issues, Ronald McDonald House locations provide a place to live at little to no cost near the hospitals in which their children are treated.
Jamie Smith said there are occasions in which families staying at a Ronald McDonald House arrive on short notice because their children are facing unexpected medical issues.
When packing, parents often just grab the essentials before they leave.
Having a care bag with toiletries available can give them time to get settled before they need to pick up those items, Jamie Smith said.
The snacks also have been well-received.
When their children are undergoing a surgery or other procedure, parents are focused on their loved ones and not necessarily on the next meal they will have.
Grabbing a granola bar or any of the other snacks inside the care bags can help parents get through those tough times.
Brooke Smith has stayed busy putting the care bags together.
She collaborated with the Frank Hammond Elementary School PTO to host events, one of which took place around the holidays and produced enough care bags to fill multiple cars.
“That went very well,” Jamie Smith said.
The idea for Project Gee came after the Smith family volunteered during an event at the Ronald McDonald House.
After it ended, Brooke asked her parents many questions about the location and why families were there.
After learning about the importance of the Ronald McDonald House locations, Brooke Smith decided she wanted to do something to help.
“Brooke has always had a very big heart,” her mother said.
With the help of her parents, Brooke started her organization, and named it after her favorite stuffed bunny, Gee.
The care bag program is funded through donations, which have primarily come from Brooke's family and friends.
Brooke hopes to generate additional contributions to reach more families and expand the efforts of her organization.
“I want Project Gee across the world,” she said.
Besides the assistance provided at Ronald McDonald House, Project Gee also has placed an emphasis on keeping parks clean.
Before playing at a park, Brooke will put on gloves and pick up trash and debris in the area. She also has partnered with the Munster Parks Department to host cleanup events.
Project Gee is seeking volunteers to participate in Park Pride Day from 9 a.m. to noon April 26 to help pull weeds, plant flowers and get Munster park properties ready for the season.
Visit www.projectgee.org for information about Project Gee and ways to help.