CROWN POINT — Getting to chat with former NASA astronaut Jerry Ross was an out of this world experience for some young 4-H student at the Lake County Fair.
While the line began to form outside at Purdue Federal Credit Union’s exhibit, members of the 4-H aerospace program got a special opportunity Wednesday to meet one-on-one inside the 4-H building with Ross, who admired the kids’ handmade model rockets.
“That’s a nice looking rocket. You did a good job on it,” Ross said, looking at a photo of Nathan Jamrosz’s model, which won Level 1 Champion and is currently being judged at the Indiana State Fair.
“Thank you!” Jamrosz said in response to Ross, after detailing his decision making and process of building the award-winning rocket.
Ross spent the next few minutes firing off answers to eager questions and giving pieces of advice to the kids in relation to future projects.
The 1966 graduate of Crown Point High School was a former Lake County 4-H student. Ross said he spent four years participating in gardening, electrical and woodworking. The aerospace program was not offered at that time, but Ross still built model rockets as a hobby.
“Let me tell you something. When you launch these things, they tend to get lost. So, if you paint gray or green or black, it's not a good idea if you want to get it back,” Ross said.
“Well, my rocket’s bright yellow,” interrupted Ryan Sederstrom, Level 2 Champion.
“Bright yellow, orange and red are good colors to use. My rockets never went far enough for me to worry too much though,” Ross said with a chuckle.
Ross, a U.S. Air Force veteran, retired from NASA in 2012 as the first person in history to launch into space seven times and execute a record-tying nine spacewalks.
His first space flight was in November 1985 on the Space Shuttle Atlantis. A mission specialist, Ross completed his first two spacewalks on that voyage. He flew five subsequent missions before his last historic 11-day mission in 2002.
“Every flight was pretty exciting. I had a lot of fun and you know what, I started out just like you guys,” Ross said to the group.
“All you guys are just like I was when I was a kid. I got excited about model rockets and I decided in the fourth grade I would go to Purdue University and be an engineer in the space program. I didn’t let anything stop me from being able to achieve that goal.”
After a couple photos were snapped and autographs were given out, Ross wrapped up his visit, leaving a simple piece of advice behind with aspiring engineers: “Study hard. Work hard and don’t give up easily.”
“I’m excited that they are excited. I want to see the next generation continue to get excited about what they are going to do with their lives,” Ross told The Times. “I’m always excited when the kids say they want to get into the space program or space business. It’s great to be able to have the opportunity to encourage them to do that.”
Jim Wozniewski, aerospace project superintendent, said all the 4-H models and posters with the program have been judged. Members are now waiting to gather in September at Nelson Farm to finally test and launch their model rockets.
