HOBART — The city administration and Hobart Professional Firefighters Local 1641 continue working toward the first contract between the two entities.
Negotiations started in November for the proposed agreement.
Enrique Lopez, president of Local 1641, said discussions primarily have taken place with a council committee and Mayor Brian Snedecor.
He said the process is moving slowly, but the two sides are making progress. Lopez said he isn't discouraged that a contract hasn't yet been finalized.
“As long as it's progressing,” he said.
More discussions are expected to take place soon, and Lopez said he hopes to have an agreement solidified in coming months.
Snedecor confirmed there have been ongoing talks with Local 1641.
“Some progress has been made on it,” he said of the contract.
Snedecor said the interactions with the firefighters have gone well.
“The union has been great to work with,” Snedecor said.
Local 1641 is seeking changes in pay for firefighters. Current working conditions and minimum staffing levels are among other aspects firefighters would like to be addressed in the agreement.
Snedecor said firefighters receive increased wages if they are paramedics. The union is asking that all firefighters, even those who aren't paramedics, receive that same amount, he said. They also would like that amount to be considered their base pay.
Financial uncertainties associated with ongoing property tax assessment appeals involving Southlake Mall have made it difficult to commit to salary increases for firefighters and other employees, Snedecor said.
As the council considers a budget for 2020, city administration is taking a cautious approach regarding potential raises.
The City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that would make no changes to salaries for elected officials next year.
There are multi-year salary plans already in place for police officers, civilian employees and employees who are Teamsters.
Police officers will receive no raises in 2020, documents show.
The maximum annual salaries for civilian employees could increase by $1,250 next year.
The salary ordinance includes a pay range for civilian employees. Although the maximum amount could increase, there isn't a guarantee those employees would receive raises.
Hobart will provide raises of 25 cents per hour next year for public works employees who are Teamsters members.
Snedecor said most employees are primarily paid from the general fund, but the majority of wages for public works employees come from sources outside of the general fund. That contributes to the budget supporting raises for Teamsters.