ST. JOHN — By this time next year, construction could be starting on a new $500,000 park in St. John.
Parrish Avenue Park, designed by The Arsh Group Inc., of Merrillville, will be located along Parrish Avenue south of Joliet Street.
The park will feature a variety of playground equipment, an open field, a shelter with a water fountain, trails, a parking lot and seating. Flowered trees, shrubs and green buffer will surround the area.
The St. John Park Board recently held a public meeting to discuss plans for Parrish Avenue Park, seeking input from residents about the proposed master plan.
“The survey that was done and study in the master plan identified significant deficiency in parkland on the east side of town. This (park) is the conscious effort to remedy that,” St. John Town Manager Steve Kil said during the recent meeting, adding that the new park equipment would be ADA accessible.
“The park board puts nothing in that is not multifunctional,” he said.
Parrish Avenue Park will also feature walking paths connecting to the nearby Three Springs subdivision.
Addressing some concerns expressed by residents at the meeting, Kil said the open field space in the park will not serve as a space for organized sports.
“This is not going to be a baseball field, football field. It’s just grass. If kids are going to be in the park and want to kick a ball around ... if kids want to go there and play with the Frisbee, that is what it is for," Kil said.
The board presented the park project and discussed plans to apply for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ Land and Water Conservation Fund. The maximum amount of the grant is limited to $250,000.
If awarded, the grant money will be available to help fund the Parrish Avenue Park project by March. The parks board said construction of the new park could be completed by 2020.
Board President Frank Bradtke said the board is looking to upgrade other parks throughout St. John this year such as Larimer Park at 9375 Woodland Drive, which features a basketball court in need of repair. Upgrades will be done based on need and finances available to repair.