Griffith Middle School students attend the No More Secrets assembly on Friday. North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan sponsored the program, which deals with child sexual abuse awareness. The program was presented later in the day to Griffith High School students.
Shana Robertson, education and outreach coordinator for Highland-based Fair Haven Rape Crisis Center, addresses child sexual abuse Friday at Griffith Middle/High School. The awareness program was presented to middle and high school students through the office of North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan.
Steve Euvino, Times Correspondent
GRIFFITH – They may have been away from the classroom Friday, but Griffith Middle-High School students picked up some interesting numbers:
• Nationally among adolescents, 30-40 percent of those ages 12-17 have been victims of sexual abuse.
• One in five American youths ages 10-17 have received unwanted sexual solicitations online.
• Indiana ranks second nationally in child molestation cases.
Those figures were presented at No More Secrets assemblies for 1,100 middle and high school students. North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan sponsored the awareness program, which since 2017 has reached 15,000 students in Highland, Munster, East Chicago, Whiting, and Hammond.
“Regardless of their position, no one has the right to mistreat or abuse you in any fashion,” said Shana Robertson, education and outreach coordinator for Fair Haven Rape Crisis Center of Highland, one of several speakers at the assembly.
In keeping with the program name, speakers encouraged young people to seek help from trusted individuals for sexual violence and bullying.
Mrvan wanted his young audience to know two things: responsible people will believe them and there are trusted adults who can help them.
Amee Liptak knows something about finally opening up about personal secrets. The CEO and lead advocate for Restore Crisis Intervention Services of Highland, she was molested at an early age, then as a young teen was raped while on a date. For years she kept quiet about the incidents.
Finally, while camping with friends, she told a friend about what had happened years earlier. Instead of disbelief, the friend said she was sorry. That started Liptak’s journey to recovery.
“We need to believe people,” Liptak, a former rape victim advocate, said. “Believing [victims] is the first step to recovery.”
She added, “If you’re experiencing something you think is normal, it might not be normal. If it’s you, I encourage you, let today be the day you’re not going to live with this secret.”
Liptak urged young people, if victimized, to regain control of their lives.
“You can carry these things, but it’s not the greatest life and it could be better,” Liptak counseled. “It’s hard to get control of things, but it’s worth it.”
Focusing on teen lures, Robertson addressed relationships, dating violence, relationship abuse, sexual harassment, and lures, including online lures.
Defining a lure as a lie or trick to force someone into an unsafe or inappropriate situation, Robertson advised, “Use your brain and instincts. If something doesn’t feel right, trust your gut, get somewhere safe, and ask for help.”
Regarding online media and the Internet, Robertson encouraged teens to use unidentifiable screen names with passwords; update privacy settings regularly; ask permission before tagging their friends; and discuss technology issues with parents.
LaShaunta Pierce, division manager with the Department of Child Services, outlined the investigative duties of DCS.
Afterward, Griffith Middle School student Emilie Rangel, 12, noted, “We got some real good information about awareness.”
Aaliyah Baldauf, 13, said the assembly was great. “The part about unhealthy relationships really showed me that if I’m in a relationship that’s no good, I should get out,” she said.