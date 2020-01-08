CROWN POINT — A former police officer said this week he is ready to put Lake County officials on trial over their refusal to grant higher pension benefits for disabled cops.
Thomas Ostrowski, Lake County Commissioner Mike Repay and a bevy of lawyers met this week in U.S. District Court, but failed to reach a compromise over Ostrowski’s lawsuit on behalf of 16 former county police officers now on disability.
Court records indicate lawyers for Ostrowski and Repay conferred separately Tuesday with U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge John E. Martin, who was mediating the dispute.
The magistrate concluded the meeting with this statement for the record, “Settlement negotiations undertaken. Case does not settle.”
“We were prepared to negotiate,” said Ostrowski, who is being represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana.
Jaclyn S. Gessner, an attorney with the Indianapolis law firm of Barnes and Thornburg, which is defending Lake County in the case, declined comment early Wednesday.
Now the sides are preparing for a jury trial that has not yet been scheduled.
Ostrowski said his attorney expects to question Sheriff Oscar Martinez over county policies, which Ostrowski contends have unfairly denied cost-of-living increases for about 16 former county police officers who have retired over the past 30 years.
Ostrowski said he is seeking a damage award from the county to compensate for the higher pension benefits he has been denied for the past 17 years he has been retired from the county police force.
He said it isn’t clear how much the suit would cost the county, although compensation for all disabled county police officers could be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Ostrowski has been rebuffed over the years by the sheriff and the County Council, the fiscal body of county government.
County officials said two years ago an actuarial study they commissioned had estimated a 3% cost-of-living increase for disabled officers would cost more than $247,000 for that year alone and require a larger tax contribution by the county council to the pension fund.
Ostrowski, 57, a six-year county police veteran, said he became disabled in 2003 following back surgery for injuries he suffered in a traffic accident while in training at the state's police academy five years earlier.