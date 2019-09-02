HAMMOND — Region residents only have a few more days to submit nominations for the 2019 class of Northwest Indiana Legends. Nominations will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority has been honoring legendary people in Northwest Indiana since 2004. John Davis, founder and coordinator of the program, said the people they are looking for have made contributions that "resonates not only in Northwest Indiana, but throughout the world."
"We're looking for people who've changed the world and we're looking for great talent," Davies said.
In 2018, three inductees were honored — W.F. “Bill” Wellman, Capt. James Murray Kirk and Lowell Thomas. Both Kirk and Thomas received their honors posthumously, and Wellman’s is the 71st legends plaque to be placed at the Indiana Welcome Center.
New legends will be inducted in December at the South Shore CVA’s Welcome Center. A specific date will be announced soon. The Wall of Legends project is hosted by the CVA and sponsored by the BP Whiting Refinery.
Nominated legends are people, living or dead, who have had a substantial impact with lasting implications and have lived or worked in the seven Northwest Indiana counties — Jasper, Lake, LaPorte, Newton, Porter, Pulaski and Starke. These people were trailblazers and exemplars whose records of personal conduct serve as a model for others.
Typically, South Shore legends are historical contributors, not modern day innovators, Davies said. Past legends include the Tuskegee Airmen of Northwest Indiana; Jean Shepherd; stage and screen star Karl Malden; boxing great Tony Zale; Vee-Jay Records co-founder Vivian Carter; Apollo 8 Commander Frank Borman; Dr. William Scholl; Indiana’s 20th Civil War Regiment; and recipients of Medals of Honor and the Nobel Prize.
To obtain a nomination form, contact Davies via email or at 219-789-1214. Nominations can be submitted by email to john.davies1214@gmail.com or by mail to South Shore CVA, 7770 Corinne Drive, Hammond, IN 46323.