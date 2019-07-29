HAMMOND — Since 2004, the South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority has been honoring legendary people in Northwest Indiana.
These legends are individuals or teams whose accomplishments “resonate in and beyond Northwest Indiana," sponsors said.
Nominations are now open through Sept. 3 to honor a new class of Northwest Indiana Legends at the South Shore CVA. In 2018, three inductees were honored — W.F. “Bill” Wellman, Capt. James Murray Kirk and Lowell Thomas. Both Kirk and Thomas received their honors posthumously, and Wellman’s is the 71st legends plaque to be placed at the Indiana Welcome Center.
New legends will be inducted Dec. 11 at the South Shore CVA’s Welcome Center. The Wall of Legends project is hosted by the CVA and sponsored by the BP Whiting Refinery.
“BP is pleased to continue to sponsor the legends program, which showcases the men and women who have made significant contributions toward making Northwest Indiana the thriving community it is today — and in many cases, made an impact on a global scale,” said Don Porter, Whiting Refinery manager. “The rich history of these legends is an inspiration to those who live and work here in support of the area’s bright future.”
Nominated legends are people, living or dead, who have had a substantial impact with lasting implications and have lived or worked in the seven Northwest Indiana counties — Jasper, Lake, La Porte, Newton, Porter, Pulaski and Starke. These people were trailblazers and exemplars whose records of personal conduct serve as a model for others.
Typically, South Shore legends are historical contributors, not modern-day innovators, according to John Davies, founder and coordinator of the program. Past legends include the Tuskegee Airmen of Northwest Indiana; Jean Shepherd; stage and screen star Karl Malden; boxing great Tony Zale; Vee-Jay Records co-founder Vivian Carter; Apollo 8 Commander Frank Borman; Dr. William Scholl; Indiana’s 20th Civil War Regiment; and recipients of Congressional Medals of Honor and the Nobel Prize.
To obtain a nomination form, contact John Davies via email or at 219-789-1214. Nominations can be submitted by email to john.davies1214@gmail.com or by mail to South Shore CVA, 7770 Corinne Drive, Hammond, IN 46323.