The exit ramp from I-65 to 109th Avenue in Crown Point is shown. The northbound ramps connecting to the interstate have been reopened by INDOT.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

CROWN POINT — Region drivers will have a couple weeks to enjoy all ramps of a key Interstate 65 interchange in south Lake County.

After about two months of being closed, the northbound ramps connecting I-65 and 109th Avenue in Crown Point reopened late Wednesday night.

Adam Parkhouse, spokesman for Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest, said the northbound ramp is “open for good” and traffic is already flowing in the northbound right lane and shoulder.

The southbound ramps at 109th Avenue currently remain open, but will close within the next couple weeks, Parkhouse said. INDOT officials will announce the official closure once the date is set.

The closures are part of an I-65 concrete restoration project in Lake County between U.S. 30 and south of U.S. 231.

Parkhouse said the entire project is expected to be completed by the end of September.

Starting Monday, another major transportation link will be shut down for one week to make repairs aimed at extending the life of the roadway.

INDOT will be closing the ramp connecting westbound Interstate 80/94 to southbound Interstate 65 for workers to repair joints and install a bridge deck overlay.

The ramp is expected to reopen Aug. 5.

