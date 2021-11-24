 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northwest Regional SWAT to bring back December fundraiser
alert urgent

Northwest Regional SWAT to bring back December fundraiser

fundraiser

Attendees watch a performance at a previous Northwest Regional SWAT fundraiser, which has been held seven times in past years.

 Provided

The eighth-annual Northwest Regional SWAT fundraiser invites the community to enjoy an evening of food, beverages and raffles for a family-friendly event to support local law enforcement. 

The fundraiser will be 5 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 3 at the Halls of St. George at 905 East Joliet St. in Schererville, said Lt. Bob Morgan, who is the team commander for the SWAT team.

They were unable to host the event last year due to the pandemic; however the fundraiser is coming back full-force this year, he said.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers behind the armored vehicles and shields to see what it's like to be a part of the Lake County Sheriff's SWAT team.

Northwest Regional SWAT covers 11 municipalities in Lake County.

"We use every bit of training and equipment we can," Morgan said. "Our team undergoes very specialized training, and its very important to what we do. Without this, it would be very hard to sustain a team."

The agency was started 30 years ago and has since grown and changed. Morgan thanked the businesses and individuals who have made their work possible.

The cost is $30 in advance and $35 at the door, which includes food. Local breweries like 3 Floyds and Byway Brewing donated beverages.

There will be a performance of pipes and drums at 8 p.m. and several raffle prizes, such as firearms, gun safes, snowblowers and other valuables. 

The event will be family-friendly with Christmas music playing throughout the evening. 

Morgan said he can be reached at 219-769-3531, extension 381, or via the Facebook page for NWR SWAT, to purchase advance tickets or ask questions. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Al Sharpton on guilty verdicts in Arbery trial

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts