Northwest Regional SWAT to bring back December fundraiser

The eighth-annual Northwest Regional SWAT fundraiser invites the community to enjoy an evening of food, beverages and raffles for a family-friendly event to support local law enforcement.

The fundraiser will be 5 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 3 at the Halls of St. George at 905 East Joliet St. in Schererville, said Lt. Bob Morgan, who is the team commander for the SWAT team.

They were unable to host the event last year due to the pandemic; however the fundraiser is coming back full-force this year, he said.

Northwest Regional SWAT covers 11 municipalities in Lake County.

"We use every bit of training and equipment we can," Morgan said. "Our team undergoes very specialized training, and its very important to what we do. Without this, it would be very hard to sustain a team."

The agency was started 30 years ago and has since grown and changed. Morgan thanked the businesses and individuals who have made their work possible.

The cost is $30 in advance and $35 at the door, which includes food. Local breweries like 3 Floyds and Byway Brewing donated beverages.