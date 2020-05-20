Nursing homes deaths continue to rise in Lake County

Symphony Care Network

Symphony of Dyer had a total of seven deaths and 38 positive cases Tuesday among patients, spokeswoman Natalie Bauer Luce said. A total of 11 employees were COVID-positive.

"The rate of COVID-19 positive transmission at the facility is near 50%," she said.

Symphony of Crown Point had a total of three positive cases among patients and one positive case involving an employee. No deaths were reported.

Symphony of Chesterton had one positive case involving an employee, but no cases among patients. The facility reported one death in March.

In-house ventilators and dialysis equipment are not available at Symphony's facilities. If a doctor determines those treatments are necessary, patients are admitted to a hospital, she said.

Patients in long-term care facilities have many advanced directives, she said.

"The decision to send to the hospital would be made based on the patient and their family's wishes in close collaboration with the attending physician," Bauer Luce said. "The facility does not make that decision. They follow a physician's order to transport to the hospital if it comes to that."

Dyer Nursing and Rehab