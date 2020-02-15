You are the owner of this article.
NWI Comic-Con brings fantasy to life
NWI Comic-Con brings fantasy to life

SCHERERVILLE — Come to life from comic book pages and movie screens, a host of characters from far, far away assembled to celebrate the host of worlds created by artists and writers over the decades.

On Saturday, 3,000 people gathered for the Northwest Indiana Comic-Con at the Halls of St. George in Schererville for the seventh year in a row.

"What's cool about this event is that it's ages 6 to 60," Brian Grabinski said. "People of all ages come here and everyone has a fantastic time."

Kelly and Brian Grabinski, the event founders, said with three new local comic book stores opening in the last year, it’s clear the fandom is growing in the Region.

“I think the trend is that comic book collecting is coming back again,” Kelly Grabinski said. “Kids are getting into it and I think it’s a movement that’s really needed for younger generations. You have kids reading and being a part of something creative and they’re looking for outlets.”

The Comic Crawl was created this year to showcase local comic book stores, Kelly Grabinski said. Before Saturday, attendees were tasked with visiting four local comic book stores to get their Comic Crawl card marked to enter a prize drawing.

For new shops like Screaming Monkey Comics in Munster, it brought in a host of welcomed customers. The store, which was once in Crown Point but closed in 2008 due to the recession, reopened five months ago at 21 Ridge Road. There, owners John and Cristina Yeo hope to carve out a social hub.

“For the future of the store, I want to keep it like an old-fashioned barber shop,” John Yeo said. "It’s a place for the community. That’s why we host so many activities and games in our store.”

In addition, Happy Day Comics opened in February 2019 at 3537 Orchard Drive in Hammond and 3 Key Comics opened in July 2019 at 595 W. Exchange St. in Crete.

“Everyone in Hessville has been supportive of us,” said Walter Day, owner of Happy Day Comics. “In the last year, three new stores have opened in the area and I hope to say by this time next year, the three stores will be here. It’s difficult as a comic book store because it’s such a niche thing. But here, the community really is amazing.”

The Comic-Con had 100 exhibits including artists, collectibles vendors and crafters. The 16 VIP guests boasted a colorful palette of work, including artists and writers who worked on notable comics such as "Star Wars," "X-Men Forever," "Deadpool," "Wonder Woman," "Captain Marvel," "Star Trek," "Wolverine," "Nightwing" and more.

Sterling Clark, of Kokomo, has penned multiple graphic novels and comic strips, with his latest featuring a character based on African mythology named Ntombinde, a Congolese warrior princess. Clark, a U.S. Air Force veteran, said he grew up loving comic books in the '70s, a time he noted when they only cost a quarter. Looking around the Northwest Indiana Comic-Con, he saw paradise.

“It brings people together,” Clark said. “It’s like utopia. People come here to express themselves. I love the atmosphere and I think it’s important because this culture has been around since the concept of comic books in the ‘30s and ‘40s. … It bounced back in the ‘60s and Jack Kirby and Stan Lee paved the way for all of this. We are in debt to those guys.”

Cosplay contests challenged fans to pull together costumes of their favorite personas. Jedis and Vulcans alike mingled among the aisles and a fully-costumed Chewbacca took photos with a head-to-toe armored Mandalorian. From anime characters to comic book heroes, people of all ages ditched their regular identities to become someone different for the day.

Tim and Darleia Johnson, of Lowell, said their family is strong with the force. The couple and their two children, Ben, 10, and Luke, 16, all dressed as Star Wars characters.

“This is our third year here and we love that this is local,” Darleia Johnson said. “It’s fun seeing other people bring characters to life. Every year we always go to the same vendors to see if they have something new. It’s great to have in our back yard.”

