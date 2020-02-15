NWI Comic-Con brings fantasy to life

“It brings people together,” Clark said. “It’s like utopia. People come here to express themselves. I love the atmosphere and I think it’s important because this culture has been around since the concept of comic books in the ‘30s and ‘40s. … It bounced back in the ‘60s and Jack Kirby and Stan Lee paved the way for all of this. We are in debt to those guys.”

Cosplay contests challenged fans to pull together costumes of their favorite personas. Jedis and Vulcans alike mingled among the aisles and a fully-costumed Chewbacca took photos with a head-to-toe armored Mandalorian. From anime characters to comic book heroes, people of all ages ditched their regular identities to become someone different for the day.

Tim and Darleia Johnson, of Lowell, said their family is strong with the force. The couple and their two children, Ben, 10, and Luke, 16, all dressed as Star Wars characters.

“This is our third year here and we love that this is local,” Darleia Johnson said. “It’s fun seeing other people bring characters to life. Every year we always go to the same vendors to see if they have something new. It’s great to have in our back yard.”

