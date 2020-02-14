NWI couple renew vows after terminal cancer diagnosis; Valentine's Day heartstrings

SCHERERVILLE — Twenty years ago, Mary Ellen and Roy Slazyk said "I do" at the original Albert's Diamond Jewelers in the Indiana Harbor neighborhood in East Chicago.

This year, on Valentine's Day, the Slazyks decided to renew their vows at the Albert's Main Street location in Schererville after spending two decades together.

However, this could be the last anniversary the Hammond couple spends together.

Two-and-half weeks ago, Roy collapsed on the floor of their home and turned gray. They didn't know why but would soon find out Roy has terminal lung cancer.

"The doctors told us that it's inoperable, and it's incurable," Mary Ellen said. "We don't know how much time he has left."

"I'm not trying chemo or anything else because there's no guarantees," Roy added. "I've experienced seeing other people go through it, and all they really wound up doing was getting sicker."

When Roy was taken to the hospital, he had pneumonia in one lung and a three-inch tumor in the other.

"I had no idea I had either," he said.

The couple agreed they're taking it one day at a time, even if they don't know which day will be Roy's last.