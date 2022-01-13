 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NWI first responders travel to New York City to aid in pandemic response
Two local first responders have been sent to New York City to aid in the pandemic response as COVID-19 cases increase exponentially in densely populated areas. 

InHealth's emergency medical technician Alexander Neff and paramedic Jessica Carey left for New York City on Friday and will spend 30 days out east before returning home to Northwest Indiana. 

Jeff Zielinski, inHealth Chief Operations Officer, said New York City, like much of the U.S., is experiencing a major increase in COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations that are exacerbated by the city's dense population. 

"Looking at New York City, this could be Indiana a month from now," Zielinski said. "We still need to offer that mutual aid to our fellow first responders and those in the medical field, as well as patients who need help."

InHealth is an emergency medical services company with locations in Highland, Valparaiso, LaPorte and South Bend. It has a mutual aid agreement with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist with disasters around the country. Since the company began in 2017, it has sent members to aid in Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Florence, Hurricane Michael and Hurricane Dorian. A crew also was sent to New York City to help in COVID-19 outbreak efforts in 2020. 

"Basically, this is a natural disaster," said Ron Donahue, co-owner of inHealth. "And everyone is interdependent on everyone and everything. We must help the whole nation if we are to work to find a solution. We want to do our part. We are struggling here, but it is even more of a struggle over there."

Donahue said Neff and Carey drove to New York City in a fully equipped ambulance. They are currently working with local first responders to help care for and transport patients as hospitals overspill with sick individuals. 

FEMA put out a call to all health care providers to send what they can to help those in New York. 

"Hospitals are at capacity in New York City," Zielinski said. "We need to help the hospitals decompress. They are overloaded with patients right now. To be able to get care, we may need to transport them 100 to 180 miles away."

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

