NWI first responders travel to New York City to aid in pandemic response

Two local first responders have been sent to New York City to aid in the pandemic response as COVID-19 cases increase exponentially in densely populated areas.

InHealth's emergency medical technician Alexander Neff and paramedic Jessica Carey left for New York City on Friday and will spend 30 days out east before returning home to Northwest Indiana.

Jeff Zielinski, inHealth Chief Operations Officer, said New York City, like much of the U.S., is experiencing a major increase in COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations that are exacerbated by the city's dense population.

"Looking at New York City, this could be Indiana a month from now," Zielinski said. "We still need to offer that mutual aid to our fellow first responders and those in the medical field, as well as patients who need help."