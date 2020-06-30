Pagano steps down; Perkins appointed to serve as Lake Criminal Court judge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — The Indiana Supreme Court recently appointed defense attorney Jamise Perkins to perform the duties of Lake Criminal Court Judge Clarence Murray, who has been out since January for health reasons.

The high court appointed former Lake Superior Court Magistrate Michael Pagano on March 13 to serve in Murray's place, but Pagano "is no longer available to serve as judge pro tempore," according to a June 15 order.

The Indiana Supreme Court appointed former Lake Superior Court Senior Judge John Pera to serve in Murray's place from June 17 to 21.

Perkins was appointed judge pro tempore effective June 22, records show.

Perkins has served as a Lake County deputy prosecutor and defense attorney, most recently with the Stracci Law Group.

Attorney Paul Stracci said Perkins could not continue with Stracci Law Group while also serving as a full-time judge pro tempore.

"I couldn't be more excited for her," Stracci said.

Perkins' appointment likely will result in the transfer of several high-profile cases to other Lake Criminal Court judges because of potential conflicts of interest stemming from her contact with defendants who have cases in the court over which she now presides.