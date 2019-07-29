CROWN POINT — A Crown Point auto repair shop is revving up for its first Park/Bark – a car show designed to bring together car enthusiasts to support local furry heroes.
Pete & Sons Auto Repair is hosting the Park/Bark Car and Bike show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the shop, located at 1001 Breuckman Drive.
Proceeds from the benefit show will be donated to the Crown Point and Winfield police departments’ K-9 units.
“Being an auto shop, we always wanted to implement a car show. What better way to do it than to have it help the community,” said Zach Breuckman, repair shop employee and event organizer. “We’ve teamed up with the K-9 Units and all of the proceeds will go to help them.”
The Crown Point K-9 Division, which includes three dogs, will be introducing its newest K-9 handler and his partner at the event. This will also be the first public appearance for K-9 Radar since his retirement from the department’s patrol unit. Radar, along with his handler Cpl. Stanko Gligic, are now part of the D.A.R.E. program.
The Winfield Police Department recently added K-9 Tank to its force. With Deputy Brandon Benton as his handler, Tank joined the police department late last year after the department held fundraisers to purchase the dog.
“I’ve always believed that our agency is very fortunate to have the level of support we have from our citizens and businesses,” said Crown Point Police Chief Pete Land. “We are very appreciative for everyone’s effort in putting together this event.”
The event is open to all makes and model cars and bikes, Breuckman said. Around 100 cars are expected to be on display.
A $10 registration fee is required for all cars and bikes participating. Registration for the vehicles starts at 8 a.m.
“This is going to be more than a car show,” Breuckman said.
The day will be set up like a block party along Breuckman Drive with neighboring businesses open during the show. Food trucks, vendors, live music entertainment, a silent auction and raffle will be featured. Items including Chicago Bears and Chicago White Sox tickets will be up for grabs.
Participants will have a chance to get up close with some of the K-9s, too. Handlers will perform demonstrations and meet-and-greets with their K-9s throughout the event.
Breuckman said auto shop owners are hoping for a successful first show and to host the event again in the future. The goal is to sponsor a different group or charity every year.
“We’ve already raised around $3,000 in sponsorships, but we’re hoping to bring in more for the K-9s,” Breuckman said. “It’s all about bringing the community together to support a good cause.”