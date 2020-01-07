MERRILLVILLE — Deann Patena took the helm of the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce on Monday.
The 8-year member of the chamber said she has one goal in mind for the coming years: growth.
"We're hoping to continue to build the chamber with more members," Patena told The Times. "That's the first thing that we're kind of looking towards is really reaching out and expanding our regional opportunity."
The Chamber has some members from Chicago and Michigan City, but Patena said she would like to see that number grow in the coming years, since the bulk of the Chamber's members are in Crown Point and Merrillville.
She also hopes to see the Chamber become the largest in Northwest Indiana. Currently, it has more than 650 members.
Though she has yet to meet with the board, Patena said she hopes to start a mentorship program to help first-year Chamber members.
The program, she said, will help new members feel engaged through support and information on how to be involved.
Patena added the Chamber also is looking to bring back a program it used to have called "Chairman's Challenge," which offers incentives to existing members who recruit new members. The program is still being finalized.
Previously, Patena served as director of meeting and event sales at Fair Oaks Farms. She also worked at the Radisson Star Plaza for around 15 years, starting as a senior sales manager and later becoming the director of sales and marketing.
For four years, Patena has served in a leadership role within the Chamber, first as chairwoman-elect and then as chairwoman. However, becoming president and CEO wasn't always on her mind.
"I really didn't think of me being in this position until the position was actually available," Patena said. "I didn't have any sights on being in it because Sue was here for a long time."
Patena's appointment comes after former President and CEO Sue Reed resigned amid a "role change." Reed served as president and CEO for nine years.
After Reed announced her resignation, committees within the chamber began reviewing and setting requirements for the position, which sat vacant for nearly four months.
Patena threw her hat in the ring a couple of weeks after the search was launched, given she had served in community relations in previous roles and was often a chamber of commerce representative.
"At Fair Oaks Farms alone, we were members of seven chambers of commerce. I think that that brings a lot of help in this role because I already know so many people in the community," Patena said.
David Lasser, the newly appointed chairman of the board, said he thinks Patena is going to be a good fit for the role.
"It's that background in sales, sales management and event planning that we think is a perfect match for a chamber of commerce — the largest chamber of commerce in Lake County," he said.