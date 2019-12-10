{{featured_button_text}}
HOBART — A pedestrian was airlifted with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday first responders were called to Route 6 and Indiana 51 in Hobart after receiving calls that a person was hit by a car, Hobart fire Lt. John Reitz said. 

The pedestrian was airlifted to an Illinois trauma center, Reitz said. 

The intersection is currently closed down and drivers should avoid the area. Reitz said limited information on the crash and victim is available at this time.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.