CROWN POINT - Police are investigating a crash at 6:14 p.m. Friday on the city's square that fatally injured a 75-year-old Highland woman.
Crown Point Police Chief Pete Land said preliminary investigation and witness statements indicate Beverly Walkowiak was crossing the intersection at Main and Clark streets going eastbound. Witnesses indicated she was crossing against a red light.
A southbound car was able to brake and go around her, according to witnesses, but a northbound car then struck the woman, Land said.
The driver of the northbound vehicle, Kenneth Gura, 54, of Crown Point, was arrested at the scene for having a suspended license. Police administered a breath test to Gura at the scene and his blood alcohol level registered below the legal limit, Land said.
The status of Gura's incarceration was unknown as of Saturday afternoon, Land said.
The Lake County coroner's office was dispatched to Franciscan Health Crown Point on Saturday morning in regard to Walkowiak, according to a news release.
Walkowiak was pronounced dead at 8:38 a.m. The cause and manner of death are still pending.
Agencies involved include the Lake County coroner's office and the Crown Point Police Department.
The tragedy occurred on the same night as Crown Point's downtown holiday tree lighting, which had people bustling in the downtown square. The accident occurred approximately a half hour after the ceremony. The second ceremony finished at the tank near Main and Goldsborough streets around 6:15 p.m., close to the time of the accident, according to city officials.
Crown Point Mayor David Uran addressed the crash in a Facebook post Saturday afternoon, expressing concern for false information spread through the social media platform. He said the release of information about the accident was delayed so that authorities could first notify family.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with both affected families involved in this accident," Uran said in his post. "I ask everyone to be respectful and considerate to this shared information especially with comments that may be read by the respective victims family and friends."
