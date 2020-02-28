18 people died from overdoses in February in Lake County, coroner says

There have been a total of 18 overdose deaths in February, the Lake County coroner’s office reported.
Of those, 11 of the deaths were opioid-related, though as toxicology reports continue to come in, that total could rise.
Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey called the deaths “absolutely heart-wrenching.”
“Heroin, fentanyl and cocaine are taking the lives of those that we love,” Frey said.
On Friday, Frey cautioned the public of four rules to prevent a fatal overdose, including to never use opioids alone, always carry Narcan, wait 30 minutes between use with the other person and for individuals to go slow, even if they have a tolerance built up. She said users can’t cut fentanyl the same way as one would cut heroin due to the density, which will prevent disbursement of the drug.
From 2016-2017, Indiana had the third-highest rate increase of opioid-related overdose deaths in the nation. In 2017 there were more than 1,800 identified overdose deaths in Indiana and 17,200 drug overdose deaths in the entire nation, Frey said.
“Sadly, our overdose death rate in Lake County is not minimizing,” Frey said. “We need to continue prevention efforts with our youth and educate those with an opioid addiction on safe use.”
Residents can order Narcan at www.nextdistro.org, where it can be mailed to them if there is no free Narcan distribution centers nearby.
There is also a 24/7 call center called “Never Use Alone,” in which someone can call 1-800-484-3731 and an operator will stay on the line while they use. If the person becomes vocally unresponsive, 911 will be called. Those using this service are protected by the 911 Good Sam Immunity Laws.