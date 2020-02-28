You are the owner of this article.
18 people died from overdoses in February in Lake County, coroner says
overdose reverse kit

An officer holds a kit containing naloxone, a drug that can immediately reverse the effects of a heroin or other opiate drug overdoses. There have been a total of 18 overdose deaths within 28 days, the Lake County Coroner’s office reported.

 Joyce Russell, file, The Times

There have been a total of 18 overdose deaths in February, the Lake County coroner’s office reported.

Of those, 11 of the deaths were opioid-related, though as toxicology reports continue to come in, that total could rise.

Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey called the deaths “absolutely heart-wrenching.”

“Heroin, fentanyl and cocaine are taking the lives of those that we love,” Frey said.

On Friday, Frey cautioned the public of four rules to prevent a fatal overdose, including to never use opioids alone, always carry Narcan, wait 30 minutes between use with the other person and for individuals to go slow, even if they have a tolerance built up. She said users can’t cut fentanyl the same way as one would cut heroin due to the density, which will prevent disbursement of the drug.

Gary, LaPorte County awarded more than $775,000 to fight opioid crisis

From 2016-2017, Indiana had the third-highest rate increase of opioid-related overdose deaths in the nation. In 2017 there were more than 1,800 identified overdose deaths in Indiana and 17,200 drug overdose deaths in the entire nation, Frey said.

“Sadly, our overdose death rate in Lake County is not minimizing,” Frey said. “We need to continue prevention efforts with our youth and educate those with an opioid addiction on safe use.”

Residents can order Narcan at www.nextdistro.org, where it can be mailed to them if there is no free Narcan distribution centers nearby.

Indiana pharmacies stocking and dispensing more naloxone

There is also a 24/7 call center called “Never Use Alone,” in which someone can call 1-800-484-3731 and an operator will stay on the line while they use. If the person becomes vocally unresponsive, 911 will be called. Those using this service are protected by the 911 Good Sam Immunity Laws.

Training helps prepare public for responding to opioid incidents

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

