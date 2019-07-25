Pierogi Fest celebrates 25 years of wacky fun

WHITING — The festival described as "the wackiest fest in the Midwest" celebrates its 25th anniversary this weekend in downtown Whiting.
The Pierogi Fest, the third largest festival in Indiana, runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Festival chairman Tom Dabertin, along with Marty Dybel and Darlene Beerling, organized Pierogi Fest to celebrate Whiting-Robertsdale’s ethnic heritage. They had 1,200 pierogi to sell the first year and feared they'd have leftovers. The festival sold out of food.
The 2019 event boasts five performance stages, 75 craft booths, 90 vendors and 1,200 menu items.
The festival always has its staple events, like the precision lawn mowing team, Mr. Pierogi and the International Polka Parade, but food vendors and entertainment change from year to year. The parade is the festival's "signature activity" and draws more than 100,000 spectators. Dabertin said there are 50 applicants for this year's parade.
"We're really excited. There are some really, really funny ones," Dabertin said.
Dabertin warns people to get there early to get a spot for viewing and parking. There are about 20 parking lots for the festival, including paid parking and handicap, which are listed on www.pierogifest.net. Shuttles will service the lots, but Dabertin said the service will stop operating on Friday 15 minutes before the parade begins and will not resume until after it's over.
He describes the parade as full of satire and humor, including the typical targets of celebrities and politicians.
"We have all kinds of crazy mayhem," he said. "This is not your traditional parade."
For the second year in a row, former CBS 2 Chicago meteorologist Steve Baskerville will be the grand marshal of the parade. Joining him this year is Mary Kay Kleist, meteorologist for the evening newscasts on CBS 2.
Pierogi Fest events include the International Polka Parade on Friday, Mr. Pierogi and The Doughboys and Mr. Pierogi Songfest on Saturday and Sunday’s Pierogi Toss and Pierogi-Eating Contest. Entertainment includes Ron Smolen Polka Group, Visions of Santana, Slovak International Dancers, Take Five, Fusion, Buscia Cooking Show, Whiting Idol and Eddie Korosa & The Boys from Illinois.
"We have everything from classic rock to a little bit of country," said Nancy Stolman, co-chair of the festival's entertainment committee. She also said traditional polka will be played, in addition to more genres like jazz and blues.
On the food front, the offerings range from Polish to Caribbean to Italian to Cajun. Vendors will set up camp along 119th Street during the festival.