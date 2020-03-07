PNW Baja team puts engineering education into action

HAMMOND — The Society of Automotive Engineers Baja team at Purdue University Northwest is experiencing a kind of renaissance year.
The small group of about a dozen members last year has nearly doubled and grown to include 22 students, mostly from the university’s mechanical engineering programs.
Students on the Hammond campus work together year round to design, build and compete in an off-road vehicle engineered for off-road endurance racing.
The competition series, known as Baja SAE, evaluates students’ fabrication, production and promotion of their car in national competition.
The series is so popular, students race just to sign up for competition, said SAE Baja Student Organization Vice President Kyle Erminger. Many get waitlisted.
“We generally crash the servers,” Erminger said. “That’s actually the most stressful time.”
The PNW SAE team began work on its 2020 Baja vehicle at the start of the school year — though some were already thinking up design plans over the summer.
Students on the PNW team work throughout the year in sub-teams specializing in everything from suspension, brakes, steering, drivetrain and frame work.
The team meets every day, typically beginning in the late afternoon when classes let out, and work sometimes past midnight. Some balance heavy class loads and jobs outside of the team along with their commitment to the university extracurricular.
“The experience of going to a Baja competition makes it all worth it,” said Lacey Doyle, president of the PNW Baja Student Organization and the PNW SAE Professional Chapter.
With more students participating this year, Baja members are placing an increasing emphasis on the design part of the build process, Doyle said.
The team has three faculty advisers who help with technical assistance and purchasing, but operates primarily as a student-led organization.
This year, the growing team plans to enter three competitions — the most a single SAE team has pursued in one year, Doyle said.
“We have a lot of returners this year,” Doyle said. “There’s no lack of ideas, smarts or dedication.”
The team’s first stop is in Arizona in April, where the PNW students will join 99 other teams to outlast their way through 1.5 miles of all-terrain obstacles for four hours.
“Every competition is a different course,” Erminger said. “They’re always designed to break your car.”
Teams can compete in acceleration, pulling, maneuverability and suspension events with judges also evaluating design, cost reports and more.
Last year, the smaller PNW group placed among the top 30 of 100 competing teams. They came in somewhere in the 80s the year before.
This time, Doyle said, the team hopes to place in the top 20.
“Our team not only benefits ourselves and our team, but also our classes and labs and other students as well,” Doyle said.
In addition to competition, the SAE team engages in regular community events on and around PNW’s Hammond campus.
The team routinely assists the university on its high school STEM on the Road visits, and welcomes half a dozen local students regularly in their own machine lab.
In return, the university helps fund the students’ competition registration, totaling more than $4,000 this year. The team also seeks out local sponsorships and grant funding to help support build costs.
Doyle said the organization also provides early opportunity to access university labs and gain hands-on experience in skills that could later be used in a career.
“It takes a lot out of you, but at the end when you leave college and say that you did Baja, you can automatically get a job,” Doyle said. “It’s a real world experience.”