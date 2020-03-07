PNW Baja team puts engineering education into action

“The experience of going to a Baja competition makes it all worth it,” said Lacey Doyle, president of the PNW Baja Student Organization and the PNW SAE Professional Chapter.

With more students participating this year, Baja members are placing an increasing emphasis on the design part of the build process, Doyle said.

The team has three faculty advisers who help with technical assistance and purchasing, but operates primarily as a student-led organization.

This year, the growing team plans to enter three competitions — the most a single SAE team has pursued in one year, Doyle said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We have a lot of returners this year,” Doyle said. “There’s no lack of ideas, smarts or dedication.”

The team’s first stop is in Arizona in April, where the PNW students will join 99 other teams to outlast their way through 1.5 miles of all-terrain obstacles for four hours.

“Every competition is a different course,” Erminger said. “They’re always designed to break your car.”

Teams can compete in acceleration, pulling, maneuverability and suspension events with judges also evaluating design, cost reports and more.