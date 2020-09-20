PNW opens David Roberts Center for Innovation and Design

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — Purdue Northwest has opened its David Roberts Center for Innovation and Design, allowing students a space to explore "synergistic project-based designs," according to a university news release.

The 4,500-square-foot facility — on Indianapolis Boulevard, a few block west of PNW's Hammond campus — places an emphasis on technology and was configured with elements of mobile, modular and maintainable design.

PNW College of Technology Dean Niaz Latif said in a news release the center will promote partnerships between scholarly work and key industry partners.

In the center, students will be encouraged to work as interdisciplinary teams through applied research and innovative practices, according to the release.

"This facility will augment PNW's goal to become a more engaged university by partnering with industry and business in Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland," Latif said.

The center is named after David Roberts for "his significant gifts to Purdue Northwest," according to the release. Roberts is a PNW graduate and has served as the chairman, president and CEO of Carlisle Companies.