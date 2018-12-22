Charges have been filed by the Lake County Prosecutor's Office against a Cedar Lake man alleged to have collided with three other vehicles while traveling on east 109th Avenue Dec. 10 in Winfield, leaving one dead, according to a news release from the Winfield Town Marshal.
29-year-old Richard A. Westerhoff is formally charged with several Level 4, 5 and 6 felonies and multiple Class A misdemeanors, including causing death and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of .15 or higher with a Schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance in the blood (cocaine or marijuana), and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, as well as related charges of causing serious bodily injury with Schedule 1 or 2 substances in the body and a blood alcohol content of .08 or more, the release states.
Additional charges include operating while intoxicated and endangering a person, reckless driving, driving while suspended and driving left of center, the release states.
Westerhoff was traveling westbound on E 109th Ave. on Dec. 10 when he crossed the center line at Deer Creek Drive, after which he collided with a 2006 Honda driven by Joseph McCormick, of Winfield, and a 2008 Ford Escape driven by Lindsay Gang, of Cedar Lake. Westerhoff then struck a 2014 Chevy Impala driven by 20-year-old Julian Tinoco. Tinoco was transported to St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart where he succumbed to his injuries.
The investigation by the Winfield Police Department and Lake County Traffic Investigation Unit found alcohol consumption and excess speed to be factors that caused the crash, the release states.
Westerhoff remains hospitalized at Loyola Medical Facility where he was transported for his injuries after the crash, the release states.