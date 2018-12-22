A Cedar Lake man was charged Friday in a four-vehicle crash in Winfield that took the life of a 20-year-old and is accused of being drunk and high at the time of the wreck.
Richard A. Westerhoff, 29, has been charged with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of .15 or more with a controlled substance (cocaine and marijuana) in his system, according to Winfield Town Marshal Dan Ball.
On Dec. 10, Westerhoff collided with three other vehicles while traveling on E. 109th Avenue in Winfield, leaving a Winfield man dead, according to a news release from Ball.
Westerhoff was additionally charged with causing serious bodily injury with illegal substances in his body (cocaine and marijuana) and with a blood alcohol level of .08 or more; driving intoxicated endangering a person; reckless driving; driving while suspended and driving left of center.
Police said Westerhoff was traveling westbound on E. 109th Avenue and crossed the center line at Deer Creek Drive, colliding with a 2006 Honda driven by Joseph McCormick, of Winfield, and a 2008 Ford Escape driven by Lindsay Gang, of Cedar Lake.
Police said Westerhoff then struck a 2014 Chevy Impala driven by 20-year-old Julian Tinoco. Tinoco, of Winfield, was transported to St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart where he died from his injuries.
The investigation by the Winfield Police Department and Lake County Traffic Investigation Unit found that, in addition to alcohol consumption, excess speed was also a factor in the crash, the release states.
Westerhoff remains hospitalized at Loyola University Medical Center in Chicago where he was transported for his injuries after the crash.