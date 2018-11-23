HIGHLAND — The Meijer store was evacuated this afternoon amid a police presence visible from the grocery store's parking lot, where shoppers and employees gathered after being ushered outside.
It could not be immediately confirmed by Highland Police what prompted the evacuation. Highland Police Cmdr. John Banasiak could not be immediately reached for comment.
Josh Belcher, a shopper, said he was shopping for clothes when the message to evacuate came across the intercom at about 12:30 p.m.
The loudspeaker alerted shoppers and employees to evacuate by heading toward the nearest exits.
Highland police escorted shoppers and employees out the door, he said. Highland firefighters also were on the scene.
"I left a cart full of stuff," Belcher said.
He said police officers made people leave all of their items, even if they were in the process of checking out.
Mike Seljan, of Dyer, said he was with his family finishing a transaction about 12:30 p.m. when store employees announced the evacuation.
He said employees initially announced customers in the back of the store should move to the front, but then three minutes later, they announced a complete evacuation.
“I just thought it was weird,” he said.
Seljan said he and his family were waiting in their car outside the store.
“I don't think we are going to stick around,” he said. He noted his family had other stores to visit this Black Friday.
Police began allowing shoppers back in around 1 p.m.
The story is developing please check and nwi.com for updates.