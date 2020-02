Police investigating 'suspicious' death in Lake Station

LAKE STATION — The Northwest Indiana Major Crimes Task Force and Lake Station officers were investigating a suspicious death Thursday afternoon.

Authorities were called to a death investigation shortly after 4 p.m. in the 3600 block of Colorado Street in Lake Station, said Lake Station police Capt. Dave Johnson said.

Task force agents and police investigated for hours inside a residence where one person was found dead.

The death is suspicious in nature, Johnson said.

Johnson said the investigation is still in its early stages, and no further information is available regarding the person's identity or cause of death.

Johnson said there is no threat to the public and more information will be released as the investigation continues.

