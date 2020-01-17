MERRILLVILLE — Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information that results in the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for killing an 18-year-old.
Early Wednesday morning, Jeremiah Simon was gunned down while walking in the 500 block of East 54th Court in Merrillville, according to the Merrillville Police Department. Simon was found dead about 3 a.m. in the backyard of a home by officers who were responding to reports of gunfire in the area.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Merrillville Police Detective Matthew Paunicka at 219-769-3722, ext. 364, or email mpaunicka@merrillville.in.gov.