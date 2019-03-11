GARY — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 59-year-old man from the Miller neighborhood last seen Feb. 11.
Scott Andrew Tharp is approximately 5'8" and weighs 215 lbs. No vehicle or clothing information is available, according to a news release.
Tharp is known to frequent the area of Ridge Road and Grant Street and may be in need of medical attention, the release states.
Anyone with information of his whereabouts should contact Detective Sgt. Salazar at 219-881-7300 ext. 3042 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.