Police searching for man who was at scene of double-homicide of mother and son

GARY — While one man has been charged with the murder of a 13-year-old boy and his mother last year, investigators are still searching for a second suspect who they say was at the homicide scene.

On Friday the Lake County Sheriff’s Department released images of a black man who is about 5 feet, 9 inches and has chin-length hair braids. The man was present during the murder of Temia Haywood, 35, and her son Lavell Edmond, 13, in Gary, police said.

Haywood and Edmond were found dead March 23, 2019, in the 6800 block of East Third Avenue in Gary after police responded to the area for reports of shots fired. The mother and son were found unresponsive with gunshot wounds in a house there, police said.

Haywood and Edmond were declared dead at the scene by the Lake County coroner's office. Neighbors described Haywood as a dedicated single mother who loved her family and said Edmond was a fun-loving child who would play with the other kids in the neighborhood.

In April 2019, Darren Lavar Taylor, a 39-year-old Indianapolis resident, who is also known as Duke Taylor, was charged in Lake County Superior Court with four counts of murder and two counts of burglary in connection with the deaths.