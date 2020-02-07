Police searching for man who was at scene of double-homicide of mother and son

GARY — While one man has been charged with the murder of a 13-year-old boy and his mother last year, investigators are still searching for a second suspect who they say was at the homicide scene.
On Friday the Lake County Sheriff’s Department released images of a black man who is about 5 feet, 9 inches and has chin-length hair braids. The man was present during the murder of Temia Haywood, 35, and her son Lavell Edmond, 13, in Gary, police said.
Haywood and Edmond were found dead March 23, 2019, in the 6800 block of East Third Avenue in Gary after police responded to the area for reports of shots fired. The mother and son were found unresponsive with gunshot wounds in a house there, police said.
Haywood and Edmond were declared dead at the scene by the Lake County coroner's office. Neighbors described Haywood as a dedicated single mother who loved her family and said Edmond was a fun-loving child who would play with the other kids in the neighborhood.
In April 2019, Darren Lavar Taylor, a 39-year-old Indianapolis resident, who is also known as Duke Taylor, was charged in Lake County Superior Court with four counts of murder and two counts of burglary in connection with the deaths.
The images are from a doorbell security video on the night of the double-murder, which showed Taylor and an unidentified second man carrying a large television out of the home where the killings took place, court records said.
The pictures show dreadlocks hanging out of the right side of the man’s hoodie and he is wearing distinct pants, police pointed out.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kris Adams of the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or Cmdr. Michael Stewart 219-755-3346. Individuals can also email mstewart@lakecountysheriff.com and tipsters can remain anonymous.