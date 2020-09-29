Police seek help finding missing 15-year-old

HAMMOND — Police are asking for the public's help to find a teenager last seen four days ago.

Miracle Jones, 15, was reported missing since about 10:30 p.m. Sept. 25. Miracle is believed to have run away from home, Hammond police said.

Police believe Miracle may be staying with friends in the Hammond area.

Miracle is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, about 160 pounds, and with mid-back length dreadlocks, worn down or pulled back.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Hammond Police Department Juvenile Division at 219-852-2906. If anyone sees Miracle, call 911 immediately, police said.

