 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police seek help finding missing 15-year-old
alert urgent

Police seek help finding missing 15-year-old

{{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — Police are asking for the public's help to find a teenager last seen four days ago.

Miracle Jones, 15, was reported missing since about 10:30 p.m. Sept. 25. Miracle is believed to have run away from home, Hammond police said.

Police believe Miracle may be staying with friends in the Hammond area.

Miracle is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, about 160 pounds, and with mid-back length dreadlocks, worn down or pulled back.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Hammond Police Department Juvenile Division at 219-852-2906. If anyone sees Miracle, call 911 immediately, police said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On patrol with Griffith's Jason Corle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts