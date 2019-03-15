David Brock said his 19-year-old son was at home shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday when heavy hail outside his window suddenly transitioned to strong winds that sent items flying around the yard.
"He thought something was going to come busting through the window," said Brock, who serves as pastor at the Lowell Church of the Nazarene.
When the short storm passed, his son stepped outside and discovered part of the nearby Nazarene church room's roof had been torn off by the wind.
"It folded off and is laying on top of the (rest of the) roof right now," Brock said Friday morning.
The short burst of wind also damaged the foundation and door of a nearby garage, Brock said. A wooden fence along the north end of the property blew down and a vinyl fence to the south also was damaged.
"All the slats got yanked out of it," he said.
Brock said his son thought he saw some rotation in the storm clouds overhead when the damage occurred.
The National Weather Service in Romeoville, Illinois, reported that a funnel cloud had been spotted shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday in Lowell.
There also were reports of downed trees, damaged power lines and other property damage, labeled by the NWS as "possible tornado damage."
While the hole in the roof of the church was quickly covered Thursday with a tarp, a more thorough fix was being sought Friday because water was finding its way into the building, Brock said.
The NWS posted nothing about a funnel cloud Thursday afternoon in Porter County, but Pleasant Township resident Charlie Douthett is among those who said they saw and photographed what appeared to be just that.
Douthett said he was outside his home at 2:21 p.m. when the rain suddenly stopped and he heard a noise he described as continuous thunder. He looked off in the distance and snapped a photo of what appears to be a funnel cloud.
"I'm not sure what was going on in that cloud," he said.
The Porter County Highway Department reported Friday that it had received no reports of storm-related damage.