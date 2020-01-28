Potential case of coronavirus identified in Porter County

“CDC believes that the immediate risk to the American public continues to be low at this time, but the situation continues to evolve rapidly,” Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director for the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said.

On Tuesday, China reported 25 more deaths from coronavirus in the country, raising the total to at least 106, according to The Associated Press. Meanwhile, the U.S. Consulate in Wuhan, China, is preparing to fly diplomats and some other Americans out of the city.

China has confirmed more than 2,700 cases of the new virus, most located in Wuhan. More than 40 cases have been confirmed elsewhere in the world and nearly all involve Chinese tourists or people who have visited Wuhan. Because of this, plane, train and bus links into Wuhan have been suspended in an effort to contain the virus, the AP reported.

By following preventive measures such as washing your hands and avoiding contact with others if you’re sick, people can prevent the spread of respiratory infections like the coronavirus and the flu, the CDC said. Disinfecting frequently-touched objects and surfaces is also recommended.