SCHERERVILLE — Carnival rides, games and lots of food vendors are all set up today officially kicking off this year’s Celebrate Schererville Festival.
Live musical performances, a beer garden run by Schererville Firefighters Union Local 4279 and more than 20 food trucks are just some of what’s to be expected during the five-day festival, located at Peter G. Redar Park, 217 Gregory St.
The celebratory party runs Wednesday until Sunday. Festival hours are from 5-11 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 2-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2-10 p.m. Sunday.
The annual Celebrate Schererville parade will be held downtown at 5 p.m. Saturday. With the theme as “prehistoric,” float participants will travel back in time where dinosaurs ruled the earth.
“(The parade) is one of our town’s staples,” Josh Barnes, recreation coordinator for the town’s Parks and Recreation Department said in a previous Times report. “The parade and festival are great for families and anyone who loves the excitement of the parade, the rides, the fun foods, music, and being at the park. It’s a reminder that summer’s here, it’s finally started.”
The parade starts at 5 p.m. at Hammond Baptist School on Roman Road and ends at Schererville’s Redar Park.
The big parade will be paired with big road closures as the lineup begins at 4 p.m.
Road blocks will be set up on all side streets in and around Joliet Street and Austin Avenue beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Streets with no parking include Joliet Street, Roman Road, 67th Avenue, 68th Avenue, Kennedy Avenue, Austin Avenue and Gregory Street. Parking will be allowed only on one side on Wilhelm Street, Lake Street, Grant Street, South Park Avenue, North Road, Redar Drive and Schafer Drive.
No parking hours are from 3-8 p.m. Residents and businesses on Joliet Street, Austin Avenue and Gregory Street must have vehicles removed by 3 p.m.
The streets will reopen when the Public Works Department makes sure the parade has fully ended and it is safe to allow the public access again.
Austin Avenue will be closed at U.S. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Unlimited amusement ride pre-sale wristbands for the Celebrate Schererville Festival are $20.
Tickets can be purchased online until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at https://secure.rec1.com/IN/town-of-schererville-in/catalog. Online ticket purchasers will pick up their tickets from the Schererville Parks tent at the festival. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Clerk-Treasurer's office until noon.
More information about the festival can be found at www.schererville.org.