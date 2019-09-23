CROWN POINT — Every 65 seconds, someone in the United States is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Northwest Indiana residents joined the ongoing fight Sunday at the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's.
Crown Point Councilman Andrew Kyres welcomed the crowd at the Lake County Fairgrounds on behalf of the city and Mayor David Uran.
"Crown Point is behind all the efforts of the ALZ to help find a quick cure to this dreadful (disease)," Kyres said.
Eight hundred sixty-three participants belonging to 120 teams raised funds to support the care, support and research of the Alzheimer's Association. The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and money for Alzheimer's efforts.
Alycia Tassone, radio host on WLJE Indiana 105, led the event as emcee and host. She said she used to work at a nursing facility and saw the affects of Alzheimer's on those battling the disease.
"Currently more then five million people, including 110,000 right here in Indiana, are currently living with Alzheimer's," Tassone said. "And 16 million individuals are serving as their unpaid caregivers."
Many people have been touched by Alzheimer's, said Angela Releford, the 2019 Lake County chair for the walk. Releford walked in honor of her grandfather, great-grandmother and her mother, who died in May.
Before the walk, participants honored those affected by Alzheimer's with Promise Flowers during the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a moving display of hope to represent the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer's.
"Take a look at all the different colored flowers that are here today that everyone around you is holding," Tassone said.
Orange is for supporting the cause, purple stands for loss, yellow is for caregivers and blue is for those battling Alzheimer's or dementia.
"With this colorful display of determination, I'm confident that one day we will add a flower to this garden," Tassone said. "This flower, a white flower, that represents the first survivor of Alzheimer's. Wouldn't that be an incredible addition to our garden?"
Misting rain threatened the participants' walk, but a sudden downpour only added to the fun when the DJ turned up the music and walkers became dancers instead.
Sunday's event raised $115,211, short of the $180,000 goal. During the opening ceremony, organizers recognized Noel Pina as the top fundraising participant. He raised $11,875 in honor of his mother, Julia. Team Pina was the top fundraising team.